Scottish new entrant initiative applauded by participants

Participants in a Scottish programme designed to encourage new entrants to make moves into agriculture have commented on its successes.

An evaluation of the Starter Farm initiative, launched by the Scottish government, shows that it has provided opportunities to run a farm business.

The initiative has also provided skills and experience to enable participants secure future tenancies and further their agricultural careers.

To date, the Farming Opportunities for New Entrants (FONE) group, which supported the governance of the initiative, has facilitated entry to over 80 new entrants.

The group has provided 122 land opportunities across more than 7,000 hectares of land in Scotland.

Chair of the FONE group, Henry Graham said supporting new entrants into the sector was vital for the sustainability of the industry.

"This programme has offered ambitious young people the opportunity to get the essential experience they need to take the first step on the farming ladder.

"There has been considerable positive narrative around the programme and the value it has brought. It was therefore important to get an analysis of the tenants' perceptions of the initiative.

He added: "Not only has the programme offered essential farming business experience for ten new entrant tenants, it has driven thinking into further new entrant focused policy."

Responding to the scheme's success, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said it was important that the voices of new entrants were heard.

"The future of agriculture and the rural economy is rooted in the need for the next generation to drive innovation and best practice, improve efficiency and contribute to the economic vitality of the sector.

“We will continue to work with stakeholders and the FONE Group to ensure we are taking further steps to enable a strong, dynamic and productive rural economy to create wealth and employment across Scotland."