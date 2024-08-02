Scottish producers can now apply for £5,000 food promotion grants

Scottish farmers and food producers are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to champion produce from their local area.

The Scottish government's Regional Food Fund has launched again, with £100,000 available to increase the promotion of local produce.

Since 2018, over £770,000 has been provided to the fund, which has supported 167 collaborative projects.

These have varied from food and drink tourism trails, festivals, new equipment and regional marketing campaigns.

Food and drink is one of Scotland's largest industry sectors, and the country's largest employer with an industry value of over £15 billion.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said the engagement of regional markets was vital in achieving industry strategy and growth ambitions for the next ten years.

He said: “Scotland has a highly successful and influential food and drink sector and this fund allows us to demonstrate that through the development of creative food and drink projects.

"These grants allow opportunities to increase the promotion of local produce, the chance for businesses to engage and educate local communities about what is available and showcase some of our most exciting food and drink ventures.”

Eligible businesses and groups are being encouraged to apply for a grant and to work collaboratively with others to engage communities and achieve regional food and drink success.

In the past, the fund has helped bring to life food and drink festivals, promotion campaigns for Scottish produce, market weekends, cook schools and other initiatives.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on 30 August 2024.