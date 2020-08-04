Scottish pupils urged to seek career in agriculture

NFU Scotland is encouraging those receiving their grades to consider paths and careers in agriculture

Pupils in Scotland receiving their exam results today are being encouraged by farming groups to seek a career path into agriculture.

About 138,000 students began receiving their results at 08:00 on Tuesday (4 August).

Groups such as NFU Scotland, Lantra and Young Farmers (SAYFC) are now highlighting the variety of different jobs within agriculture.

With a variety of different types of jobs within agriculture, suited to a range of different skills and aptitudes, there is a career path for almost any pupil, the groups say.







Through a series of case study videos, they have been sharing the stories of different professionals working in different areas of agriculture.

NFU Scotland vice president Charlie Adam said there was 'no wrong path' when choosing a career in agriculture.

"It will not have been easy over the last few months but the wait is finally over and hopefully you received the results you were hoping for," he said.

“Agriculture is a fast moving, dynamic sector which provides a wide range of career opportunities to suit all interests and qualifications whatever your aspirations are."

He is now encouraging those unsure of their next step to go to Lantra’s website or even contact them directly.

"They have a lot of resources for those looking to get into farming and have a fantastic track record of getting enthusiastic young people onto the right career path,” Mr Adam said.