Scottish red meat could unlock £350m economic boost by 2032

Scotland’s beef and lamb sectors could unlock an extra £350 million for the economy by 2032, as new research shows strong public backing for locally produced red meat.

New “Meating Our Potential” data from Quality Meat Scotland suggests the sectors could also generate around £100 million in additional Gross Value Added.

QMS said the findings highlighted a major opportunity for Scotland’s red meat supply chain, driven by strong global demand and continued consumer support for home-produced food.

Addressing more than 300 leaders from across the sector, QMS Chief Executive Sarah Millar said Scottish consumers were making their views clear.

“Scotland’s shoppers are sending a clear message – they want beef, pork and lamb they can trust, produced here at home to the standards Scotland is known for,” she said.

The findings come as QMS-commissioned research shows strong public support for Scottish-produced meat.

Some 81% of respondents said they wanted supermarkets to prioritise Scottish red meat over imported alternatives, while 71% said they would be concerned if imports became significantly more common on shelves.

Fewer than 2% said they preferred to buy beef, lamb and pork from Europe or markets outside Europe.

QMS said the figures reinforced the importance of a sector already worth £3.5 billion in output and more than £1 billion in GVA to Scotland’s economy.

The red meat sector is also a major part of Scotland’s wider food and drink manufacturing base, supporting an industry that provides more than 47,000 jobs across the country.

Exports are also strengthening the sector’s economic role, with around 13% of Scottish abattoir beef and lamb production sold overseas.

The value of Scotland’s red meat exports reached a record £173 million in 2024/25, up 26% on the previous year, while export volumes rose by 10%.

Ms Millar said public support for Scottish farming needed to be matched by decision-makers across the red meat supply chain.

“People in Scotland back Scottish farmers and support the national economy, and we need this same support from all the decision makers across Scotland's red meat supply chain,” she said.

She warned that undervaluing or overlooking the wider contribution of livestock producers was “not an option”.

Ms Millar said it would make little sense for Scotland to miss out on the opportunity presented by strong domestic and export demand.

“At a time when concerns over rising imports are growing, demand for our premium red meat remains strong at home and continues to build in key export markets, it would be nonsensical to hand this opportunity away,” she said.

“As a sector, we need to grab it and give every reason to invest, produce with confidence and maintain Scotland's reputation as a world-leading producer.”

QMS said Scottish livestock production also delivered wider value beyond its direct economic contribution.

The organisation said Scotland’s climate, grasslands and mixed grazing systems gave livestock production a role in land management, biodiversity and rural resilience.

It added that farmers also played a critical role in supporting rural communities and social infrastructure, including in some of Scotland’s most disadvantaged areas.

Ms Millar said Scottish red meat was becoming increasingly valuable, but that making the most of the opportunity would require long-term collaboration.

“Scottish red meat is more valuable than ever before but capitalising on this opportunity will take long-term thinking and real collaboration,” she said.

She said government, industry and consumers would all need to work together to back Scottish livestock production and secure a sustainable future for the red meat supply chain.

“By getting behind our farmers now, we can help ensure this sector thrives for generations to come for Scotland’s benefit,” she said.