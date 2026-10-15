Scottish red meat exports hit record £190m as lamb sales surge 22%

Scottish beef and lamb exports have recorded a fourth consecutive year of growth, reaching £190m

Scottish red meat exports have hit a record £190 million, fuelled by a 22% jump in lamb sales as overseas demand drives a fourth consecutive year of growth.

New figures from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) show export revenues increased by nearly 10% between August 2025 and July 2026, more than doubling over the past three years.

Export volumes climbed even faster, rising by more than 25% as international markets continued to provide valuable outlets for Scottish beef and lamb.

Lamb exports recorded particularly strong growth, with revenues reaching £75 million, while beef sales increased by 3% to £104 million.

Sales of fifth quarter products, including offal and other carcase parts, declined by 3% to just under £11 million.

The growth is helping Scotland's red meat industry generate additional value from livestock production, with overseas demand providing opportunities beyond the domestic market.

Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, said: “These record results are a powerful vote of confidence in Scotland’s red meat sector.”

She added: “Export sales of £190 million are not simply a headline figure, they represent additional value flowing through our supply chain and supporting farming, processing and rural communities across Scotland.”

Despite exports reaching 24 international markets, European Union countries continued to dominate trade, accounting for almost 99% of revenues and 97.5% of volumes.

Nearly all Scottish lamb exports went to EU destinations, alongside 98% of beef sales and 91% of fifth quarter products.

Germany was the largest market for Scottish lamb, generating more than £30 million in sales, followed by France and Belgium, each worth between £15 million and £20 million.

France and the Netherlands were also important export destinations, while Italy remained another significant market.

The survey recorded sales to 12 EU and 12 non-EU markets, with Scottish beef reaching 20 countries, lamb eight and fifth quarter products 16.

Higher-value cuts found outlets in Switzerland, Hong Kong, Belgium, Cyprus and France, while the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland provided markets for lower-value cuts.

The findings also underline the importance of overseas trade to Scotland's livestock sector.

During the survey period, exports were equivalent to 44% of Scottish sheepmeat production, compared with 32% across the UK.

For beef, exports represented 13% of production in both Scotland and the UK.

While welcoming the record performance, QMS stressed that maintaining access to international markets would be essential to sustaining growth and supporting Scottish producers.

“Protecting market access and continuing to build demand at home and abroad will be essential if we are to turn this momentum into lasting value for producers and the wider Scottish economy,” Ms Rowell said.