Scottish red meat producer Simon Howie installs 3,800 solar panels

Simon Howie, the Scottish red meat producer, has announced it has installed 3,800 solar panels on farmland in Perthshire.

The £3 million investment, which also includes a 104m high wind turbine, is forecast to produce over 120% of the energy the firm needs.

According to Simon Howie, which is also known as the Scottish Butcher, this would reduce its carbon emissions by over 500 tonnes per year.

The red meat business has also invested in two 450KWh battery storage to maximise return from the energy generated.

Any excess energy generated once the batteries are full and on demand needs are met will be sold back to the grid.

The change comes as the business enters peak operating months, which sees it deliver on the increased demand for Christmas and then into haggis season in the run up to Burns Night.

The £3m project has been primarily funded by Simon Howie with additional support coming from Scottish Enterprise, who provided a £500,000 grant.

Simon Howie, owner of Simon Howie Group, said the climate emergency was real, and as one of Scotland’s biggest food firms, it was committed to a more sustainable future.

"Getting the wind turbine and solar panels operational has been a logistical challenge but will reap rewards both for us as a business but also for our customers as it allows us to do all we can to protect them from energy-related price hikes.

"We hope that by showcasing the environmental and commercial benefits of renewable energy, we can encourage other food and drink manufacturers to consider how they can consider a more responsible future.”

It comes after a farm in the New Forest had its application to build more than 12,000 solar panels unanimously refused.

The proposed 9.85 hectare scheme at Thornlands Farm, Netley Marsh, would have also seen two sub stations built.

But the New Forest National Park Authority said the proposal went against national policy and the adopted New Forest Local Plan.