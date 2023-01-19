Scottish red meat sector celebrated at parliamentary event

Ambitious plans to support the growth of Scotland’s red meat industry were highlighted at a recent parliamentary reception.

The event, which took place on Tuesday 17 January, highlighted the role that the sector plays in the nation’s economy, wider society and its sustainability objectives.

Figures show that the Scottish red meat supply chain generates over £2 billion annually to Scotland’s economy.

Quality Meat Scotland's (QMS) reception welcomed 130 attendees from across the supply chain and a number of MSPs from urban and rural constituencies and regions across Scotland.

During the event, attendees learned about the work the levy board has been doing to promote the sector.

Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire and South Kinross-shire, who sponsored the event, said the red meat sector had a "significant positive impact on the Scottish economy, environment and society".

"Because of this, it is vital that we look at ways to nurture and grow the supply chain," he added.

Professor Alice Stanton, a Cardiovascular Pharmacologist from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, was also in attendance, speaking with the guests about her research.

Professor Stanton’s research has brought into question the data produced for the much- referenced Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Risk Factors 2019 report.

This report, published in The Lancet in October 2020, stated that eating even a few mouthfuls of red meat weekly was bad for human health, but provided no evidence for this dramatic claim.

Professor Stanton’s public questioning of the GBD 2019 report has resulted in further GBD publications in The Lancet (March 2022), and in Nature Medicine (October 2022), where considerable errors in the the GBD 2019 report are admitted.

The GBD Collaborators now conclude that there is little if any evidence that unprocessed red meat is associated with any increased risk to human health.

Speaking at the event about her research, Professor Alice Stanton said: “At least two billion of us worldwide consume enough calories but dietary quality is inadequate.

"What is missing are key amino acids, vitamins and minerals, all of which are naturally present in animal sourced foods. Consumption of meat, dairy, seafood and eggs, as part of a healthy balanced diet is key.

“If we try to replace nutrient rich animal sourced foods with plant-based ultra-processed foods, which are filled with excess calories, sugar, salt and multiple cosmetic additives, we are very likely to harm human health."

Sarah Millar, chief executive at QMS, said she hoped the the information shared at the event would encourage consumers to engage in "more fact-based conversations" surrounding the industry.

“Back in October QMS Chair, Kate Rowell and I attended The Societal Role of Meat Conference in Dublin, the first global gathering of the scientific community which outlined the evidence base for red meat as part of a healthy society.

"We encourage any scientist or researcher to sign the Dublin Declaration to help highlight the evidence that underpins red meat production and consumption, particularly here in Scotland."

She added: “It's so essential for us to showcase the work we do to support well-managed livestock to help deliver sustainable farming systems whilst also conserving Scotland’s food security.”