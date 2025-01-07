Scottish red meat sector launches health-inspired campaign

The Scottish red meat sector's 'When You Know, You Know' campaign has returned to shine a spotlight on the role that Scotch meat plays in a balanced diet.

The campaign, by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), has launched with numerous advertisements, and is set to reach over 80% of adults in the country.

Timed to align with new year health resolutions, the campaign underscores the role of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork in a healthy diet.

The levy organisation says the campaign aims to connect with those on a mission to better nutrition, while inspiring healthier choices with recipes and nutritional insights.

With 86% of shoppers claiming to have at least one healthy eating priority, the campaign is set to resonate strongly with consumers focused on making positive dietary changes.

In the next phase of the initiative, alongside the current TV advert, QMS will be collaborating with STV to share inspiring brand stories during prime-time TV ad breaks.

Billboards displaying the benefits of Scotch meat will also be installed in Pure Gym and David Lloyd locations to reach fitness enthusiasts.

These ads will feature high-protein recipe ideas made with Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.

Finally, the campaign will include a partnership with Bauer Radio across Scotland, and online articles in The Times and The Scottish Sun.

Emma Heath, director of marketing at QMS, said the organisation was pleased to build on the momentum of the campaign.

She said: "This campaign celebrates not just the exceptional taste and quality of these products but their ability to provide the nutrition we all need to thrive.”

In December, QMS launched a new red meat toolkit [PDF] with an aim to empower farmers and others in the industry to communicate the health benefits of red meat.

The toolkit offers evidence-based insights into the contributions of red meat, while highlighting the quality behind the Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork brands.

QMS director of communications, Holly McLennan said it was a useful resource for the supply chain to support positive red meat conversations.

"It includes digital assets such as verified nutritional infographics, which can be downloaded to share on stakeholder channels to spread the word together.

“The new year is often a time where we focus on personal improvement including our health and wellness."