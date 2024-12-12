Scottish retailers slammed for 'disappointing' offering of local food

Retailers and supermarket chains across Scotland have been criticised for their 'disappointing' offering of locally produced food.

The latest results of the 'shelfwatch survey', the largest of its kind, has found a decline in Scottish produce across almost all retailers.

Aldi showed the largest decrease in Scottish availability, according to NFU Scotland, down 10% when compared to the second quarter.

However, the discounter still had the largest amount of own brand Scottish labelled produce across the retailers, with Co-op second and Lidl third.

There remained low levels of Scottish-produced chicken and pork across most of the retailers, with NFU Scotland urging chains to provide their reasoning for this.

The survey found that some Scottish produce was being sold with UK branding, another finding which the union said it wanted to find more about.

There were also low levels of Scottish vegetables and potatoes, with the survey discovering that many were being processed and packed in Scotland but branded as UK-made.

As part of the survey, an independent research firm visited 73 stores across mainland Scotland over a 48-hour period in late autumn.

In total, more than 15,000 individual products were audited, including own-brand beef, lamb, pork, chicken, eggs, vegetables, soft fruit and dairy products.

Researchers visited a range of supermarket chains, including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Marks and Spencer, Lidl and Aldi stores.

NFU Scotland started the initiative in January, with an aim to shine a light on how and where Scottish produce is being made available to buy.

The union said results for the third quarter were 'disappointing', and that farmers had yet to see the increased support for local food 'that we hoped for'.

It has written to each major retailer this week to seek further discussions on how they can 'redouble their efforts'.

NFU Scotland president, Martin Kennedy said: "At a time when our farmers and crofters are facing so many challenges, we need all parts of the supply chain to step up and play their role.

"Whilst there are good examples of this, we believe there is potential to do so much more."

In terms of retailer’s commitment to British produce, Co-op had the largest overall commitment, with 87%, followed by M&S and Morrisons.