Scottish rural economy 'overlooked' in new programme for government

The Scottish government’s new programme for government does not provide sufficient action to foster rural economic growth, Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) has warned.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out her government's future plans on Tuesday (6 September), with a particular focus on battling the cost of living crisis.

She announced a series of measures including a rent freeze for social and private tenants, an increase in the Scottish Child Payment and an extension of free school meals.

But the SLE, Scotland's rural business organisation, warned that the rural sector had been 'overlooked' in the new programme for government.

The body said the omission of a new Agriculture Bill would add to the uncertainty faced by farmers and land-based businesses.

Sarah-Jane Laing, chief executive of the SLE, said: "Very few of the measures proposed would help the rural economy and communities to prosper.

"Whilst there were mentions of growth, future actions within the programme appear to offer little to move forward the much-discussed post-Covid economic recovery."

The rent freeze announced by government was likely to compound the existing structural and supply problems with the private rented sector, she said, and may impact on required investment in energy efficiency measures.

"Rural estates provide a huge supply of affordable housing, often significantly outstripping supply from councils and housing associations," Ms Laing added.

"The ban on evictions also seems a disproportionate response given that approval already needs to be provided by a tribunal which takes full account of tenants’ personal circumstances."

Farms were also facing an uncertain period, with Ms Laing saying that the omission of a new Agriculture Bill from the programme would mean they have less time to prepare themselves for new public support rules, due to come in by 2025.