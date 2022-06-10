Scottish rural firms told to be aware of new anti-plastic measures

Scottish rural businesses are being told to be aware of new tax measures to counter plastic packaging use as well as a ban on single use plastic products.

From 1 June there has been a ban placed on what have been referred to by the Scottish government as “problematic single use plastics” in Scotland.

This follows the implementation from April this year of a new UK wide plastic packaging tax in a clear initiative to encourage firms to manufacture or use recycled plastics or even alternative materials.

The new Scottish measure will affect some of those with catering businesses and significantly those catering at outdoor events.

The ban covers predominantly plastic cutlery and plates, cups, stirrers, beverage and food containers in expanded polystyrene, and covers and lids.

Single use plastic straws have been excluded from an outright ban and are subject to some exemptions.

The plastic packaging tax is aimed at more high-volume importers and manufacturers of finished plastic packaging.

It is levied at a rate of £200 per tonne where the material contains less than 30 percent of recycled plastic.

Sean McGinness, partner at Saffery Champness, warns rural businesses to be aware of the new measures, as what is within the scope of the new tax is 'complex'.

He explains there are a number of exemptions to the tax, including businesses importing less than 10 tonnes of finished plastic packaging in a 12-month period.

Certain packaging used to import goods into the UK for long term storage such as pallet wrap is also exempted, as is plastic packaging manufactured in the UK, or imported to the UK, but which is then exported directly.

Mr McGinness says: “In that this is a new tax its application may be confusing, and we anticipate some time for it to bed down.

"However, the Scottish ban is black and white and will be subject to enforcement by Local Authorities.

"Those who have on-farm catering businesses, cafés or who offer a take-away food service or who cater at the many events that will be taking place this summer should take note and be careful not to fall foul of the new regulations.”