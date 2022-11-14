Scottish rural sector welcomes planned changes to planning laws

Rural-focused provisions within the latest draft of the National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4) have been given a cautious welcome by the Scottish rural sector.

The approach contained within NPF4 includes a shift towards more presumption in favour of rural development, especially to support fragile communities.

It includes greater flexibility around rural development and an emphasis on the planning system facilitating community led resilience and wealth building.

Favourable planning conditions for digital infrastructure in areas with no or low connectivity capacity is also included in the latest draft.

Scottish rural businesses have frequently called for reform to provide greater flexibility for development.

They say planning policy has a significant impact on the social, economic and environmental resilience of rural communities across Scotland.

Sarah Madden, policy advisor at Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), said the latest draft of NPF4 moved planning laws in the right direction.

She said it had a "better understanding that a one size fits all approach for both urban and rural areas simply does not work."

“There is a shift towards greater presumption in favour for development and if implemented, it can help with the growth of the rural economy in future years.

“The recognition of the planning system’s role in facilitating community led resilience and wealth building is also very welcome.

“Creating and achieving locally owned visions and goals for development is particularly important for rural communities who know what their areas need to prosper."

Unlocking the planning system is one of the best ways to give people the tools they need to meet such aspirations, according to SLE.

Similar objectives around community led resilience have also been set out in the land reform consultation but the NPF4 approach is a "more sensible and cooperative route forward".

The group also welcomed the need for integrated land use, balancing essential development to support fragile communities and rural businesses alongside the necessity to maintain agricultural land.

Ms Madden said: “What is crucial now is how the high level principles outlined in the framework are interpreted and implemented in practice and this is something we will monitor as we move forward.”