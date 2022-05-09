Scottish SAF submissions down on 2021 with one week to go

The large number of Single Application Forms (SAF) yet to be started or completed has raised concerns of a last-minute rush to submit them over the coming weekend.

The number of Scottish farmers who have filled out their SAF ahead of the window closing on 16 May is lower than this time last year, figures show.

The Scottish government's figures, provided to NFU Scotland, suggest that, as of week ending 6 May, more than 3,500 forms have yet to be started.

The number of SAFs completed, at 9,200, was more than 500 fewer than at the same date in 2021.

The Scottish government also indicated that 4,00 SAF forms were in a ‘draft’ state so, although commenced, have yet to be completed.

This year, for the first time, all SAF forms must be completed online. But the large number of forms yet to be started has raised concerns of a last-minute rush.

Completion of a SAF is required to access important support schemes such as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening, and the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme.

NFU Scotland said the schemes available as part of SAF were critical to the financial wellbeing of Scottish agriculture – injecting over £500m to the industry annually.

With only a few days left, the union has welcomed the news that Scottish government has organised out of hours cover for IT related issues this weekend and after office hours cover on Monday 16 May until midnight.

Farmers having issues affecting their browser, accessing the SAF site or account problems, are being told to contact the IT service desk on 0131 244 6202.

However, any questions in relation to SAF 2022 guidance should be directed to local Agriculture and Rural Economy (ARE) offices during office hours.

NFU Scotland Director of Policy, Jonnie Hall said: “Support payments remain critically important to the viability of most Scottish farming and crofting businesses.

"The importance of that support will be underlined this year and into next year as we see unprecedented rises in input costs and unpredictable volatility in prices.

“That is why it is so worrying that, with exactly a week to go, there is a significant number of SAF forms still to be started."

Mr Hall added that there was also concern about the number of forms started but not completed.

"We urge those with forms in a draft state to go on and complete their application at the earliest opportunity and ensure that it is properly submitted.