Scottish schools offered £180 vouchers for Scotch meat lessons

Scottish secondary schools can apply for up to £180 to buy Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Prime Scottish Pork for classroom cookery lessons when a Quality Meat Scotland voucher scheme reopens next week.

Applications for the Make it Scotch Meat Voucher Scheme open on 24 August, with funding available to eligible schools for the 2026/27 academic year.

Voucher values will depend on school size, with successful applicants able to receive up to £180 to spend with a local Scotch Butchers Club member.

The scheme closes for applications on 30 January, while all vouchers must be spent by 12 February.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) said the programme is intended to help pupils gain practical cooking experience while learning more about nutrition, provenance and Scotland’s red meat supply chain.

The initiative also gives schools an opportunity to explore how farmers, processors and butchers contribute to producing food under recognised quality assurance standards.

Alongside the vouchers, schools can request new recipe cards for use in practical lessons.

The recipes include Scotch Beef Burritos, Scotch Lamb Cheesy Shepherd’s Pie Loaded Potatoes and Prime Scottish Pork Katsu.

Schools can also request support from a Make It Scotch Ambassador, with classroom visits offering demonstrations, discussions and first-hand insight into farming, food production and cookery.

Abby Goldie, community engagement coordinator at QMS, said: “The Meat Voucher Scheme is a practical way to help schools put Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Prime Scottish Pork at the heart of food education.

"By giving pupils the chance to cook with quality-assured, locally sourced ingredients, we can support teachers in delivering lessons that are engaging, relevant and rooted in Scotland’s food and farming story.”

She said hands-on lessons could also help young people build cooking skills and a better understanding of where their food comes from.

Dumfries High School is among the schools to have previously used the scheme.

Home economics teacher Samantha Barrick said: “The voucher from Quality Meat Scotland enabled us to provide pupils with high-quality Scotch meat sourced from a local butcher, The Butchery.

“This opportunity allowed us to use a wider variety of cuts and gave pupils valuable experience working with locally sourced produce, enhancing their learning and appreciation of Scottish ingredients.”

QMS said vouchers will be issued on a rolling basis, with teachers able to apply through the Make it Scotch website from 24 August.

Schools considering taking part will need to submit applications by 30 January and use any voucher awarded by 12 February.