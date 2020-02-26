Scottish strongwoman trains with tractor for upcoming event

Kim Best, who hails from the Highlands, trained with a tractor provided by her employer (Photo: Scotland's Rural College)

Scotland's Rural College has allowed one of its employees the use of a tractor as she trains for the upcoming event Scotland’s Strongest Woman.

Scottish strongwoman Kim Best borrowed the six-tonne tractor for strength training.

She has her sights on set on this year's Scotland’s Strongest Woman, which commences on 3 May in Motherwell.

The 26-year-old SRUC lab scientist from the Highlands is already a record-breaking strongwoman.







She recently broke the world record in the Yoke Walk, completing a 10-metre course with 350kg on her back in just 24.42 seconds.

Best was allowed the use of the tractor at SRUC's research farm.