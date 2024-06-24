Scottish YFCs and NFU Scotland strike new partnership

A new partnership agreement with Scottish YFCs and NFU Scotland will see the roll out of numerous benefits and commitments for farmers in the country.

The agreement aims to enhance joint working between the two organisations on issues affecting Scottish agriculture in the interests of their members.

NFU Scotland represents more than 9,000 farmers and crofters, while the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) represents 3,500.

As part of the partnership, NFU Scotland will offer free membership to SAYFC members whose membership is valid.

The union has also committed to backing SAYFC financially, as well as providing the association with editorial space in the Scottish Farming Leader magazine.

John Davidson, NFU Scotland chief executive, said: "We are keen to strengthen our voice when it comes to protecting, enhancing and securing a strong, sustainable and profitable future for Scottish agriculture.

"Agreeing to closer, joint working via this partnership is a huge positive in achieving this, both in the short and long term.”

As part of SAYFC's commitments, the association will offer NFU Scotland members two positions on its Agri & Rural Affairs Committee.

The association will also consult with the union with regards to identifying topical issues whereby specific feedback would be beneficial, for example sharing surveys with SAYFC members.

SAYFC chief executive, Penny Montgomery, added: "We are excited to be bringing our experience, knowledge, ideas and understanding of the sector to the partnership.

"Our collaboration and potential outputs will benefit members of each organisation alike and help raise the profile of Scotland’s incredible next generation farmers and crofters.”

The full list of commitments

The partnership commitments for each organisation are listed as follows. NFU Scotland (NFUS) will:

• Offer free membership to SAYFC members whose membership is valid.

• Offer two invitee positions on the Next Generation Committee to SAYFC representatives, specifically Agri & Rural Affairs Committee Chair and Vice-Chair. NFUS will also extend an invitation to SAYFC for Next Generation events.

• Extend an invitation to two SAYFC members to attend NFUS Board meetings twice a year where a specific agenda item will provide for discussion on work and issues facing young people.

• Provide financial support to SAYFC.

• Provide editorial space in the Scottish Farming Leader magazine to SAYFC.

SAYFC will:

• Offer two invitee positions on the Agri & Rural Affairs Committee to NFUS Next Generation members and extend invitation to NFUS Next Generation members to attend Agri & Rural Affairs events throughout the year.

• Extend an invitation to NFUS Next Generation members to attend the Agri & Rural Affairs Conference (two complimentary places) and invite two NFUS Next Generation members to attend the annual Five Star Awards Dinner.

• Consult with NFUS with regards to identifying topical issues whereby specific feedback would be beneficial, for example sharing surveys with SAYFC members.

• Invite NFUS Next Gen to be actively involved in third party and stakeholder discussions to deliver a unified voice of Young People in Rural Scotland.

• Support NFUS through actively promoting the benefits of NFUS membership to SAYFC members and share NFUS communications.