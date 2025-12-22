Scottish YFCs win major funding lift — but urgent donations still needed

Scotland’s Young Farmers have secured a major six-figure funding boost towards a new national centre — but have warned that urgent further donations are needed if construction is to begin next year.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) has received a £196,000 match-funding injection for its Big Build campaign after the Scottish government and the SAYFC International Trust each matched £98,000 raised through the organisation’s own network.

The funding lifts total fundraising to around £700,000, leaving a significant gap towards the £1.6 million required to deliver the project.

The campaign aims to create a permanent home for Scotland’s Young Farmers at the Royal Highland Showground, following the loss of SAYFC’s former headquarters, which was recently demolished after being condemned.

Its removal left the organisation without a permanent base for the first time in decades, including during the Royal Highland Show — one of the most important dates in the rural calendar.

SAYFC said the new centre is critical not only for providing a year-round base, but for supporting young people in farming at a time of increasing pressure on rural communities.

The building is intended to act as a social hub to tackle rural isolation and support wellbeing, while also offering space for collaboration between agricultural charities, flexible facilities to generate income, and an archive to protect the organisation’s heritage.

Chief executive Penny Montgomerie said the project went far beyond infrastructure. “This project is far more than bricks and mortar. It represents long-term investment in Scotland’s rural youth, the future of our agricultural industry, and the resilience of farming communities,” she said. “It will provide a home for our young people for generations.”

She said the latest funding had created momentum, but stressed that time was now critical. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported The Big Build so far,” she said, pointing to the backing from the Scottish government, Young Farmer-linked trusts, local clubs and individual members.

“We want to be in a position to break ground next summer, but that will only be possible with further generous support from across the agricultural sector. We simply cannot deliver this without you.”

SAYFC is now appealing directly to businesses, individuals, trusts and organisations across agriculture to help close the remaining funding gap. A tiered donor recognition scheme has been introduced, offering permanent acknowledgement within the building, including opportunities for naming rights or sponsorship of specific spaces.

Construction timelines are directly linked to fundraising progress. While the centre will not be ready for the Royal Highland Show 2026, SAYFC said it is aiming to open in time for the 2027 show — a milestone that depends entirely on securing further support in the coming months.