Scottish young farmers highlight factors affecting mental health

A survey of young farmers undertaken by Scottish agricultural charity RSABI has highlighted many of the factors which affect mental health.

A total of 114 young people in agriculture aged from 16 to 30 took part in the survey, showing that the biggest challenge affecting their mental health were long work hours (30%).

Other challenges were a reluctance to talk about feelings (18%), isolated location (16%), the cost of going out (15%) and shyness (11%). A further 6% were unsure how to meet people.

The importance of meeting up with others at events and shows shone through clearly, with 98% of respondents rating attending the Royal Highland Show as important for their mental health.

RSABI provides support to people of all ages in Scottish agriculture, with demand for the service trebling during the past year.

However only 36% of young farmers surveyed were aware that the charity offers free counselling.

The young farmers who took part in the survey were also asked if they felt they would know how to support someone close to them who was struggling with their mental health.

While 68% of young farmers said they felt they would know how to support a friend, neighbour or relative struggling with their mental health, around 32% would simply not know how to respond.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said: “Having the RSABI stand located at the SAYFC centre at this year’s Royal Highland Show created the ideal opportunity to survey young farmers.

"The fact we were sharing our location with Andy and Lynda Eadon, who lost their son Len to suicide last year, also highlighted the need to focus on better understand young farmers’ mental health.

“We know that social anxiety among young people, aggravated by lockdown during Covid, is a major issue that young farmers and indeed many older people in the farming community, are now struggling with."

Ms McLaren added: “We are encouraging people not to hesitate to reach out to RSABI but everyone in the agricultural community can play an important part in encouraging positive mental health by actively looking out for people who might be at risk of feeling lonely or low.

"Just contacting someone or other small acts of kindness can make a huge difference and could even save a life, although you may never know it.”