Scottish young farmers hit £900,000 milestone in Big Build campaign

Scotland’s young farmers have pushed The Big Build campaign to £900,000 after raising £100,000 at two Burns Supper celebrations held in the East and West of the country.

The fundraising milestone brings organisers a major step closer to creating a new permanent base for the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) at the Royal Highland Showground.

An impressive £70,000 was raised at the West event hosted by Jim Shanks, with a further £30,000 generated at the East supper hosted by Jillian and Martin Kennedy.

SAYFC, which supports young people involved in farming and rural life across Scotland, said the new hub would provide a dedicated centre for training, events and social opportunities throughout the year.

Organisers say The Big Build will create a space where young people can connect, collaborate and feel part of the wider rural community.

The East Burns Supper was attended by First Minister John Swinney, signalling strong political backing for young people in agriculture and rural development.

The events also drew notable figures from across the sector, including Carol McLaren, Cammy Wilson, Joyce Falconer and The Rt Hon Lord Robertson of Port Ellen.

Funds were generated through ticket sales, sponsorship, donations, raffles and an online silent auction.

One of the standout prizes was donated by tomato grower Jim Shanks, who offered the chance of a one-hour private flight in his aircraft, proving hugely popular on the night.

Penny Montgomerie, chief executive of SAYFC, said: “The Burns Suppers were an incredible success and a real testament to the strength of our young farming community.”

She said raising £100,000 had taken the campaign “comfortably beyond the halfway mark” towards its overall target.

“It has truly been a collective effort from everyone who got involved,” she added. “Every contribution brings us closer to creating a permanent home which will have lasting impact for generations of young farmers to come.”

Organisers said momentum behind The Big Build continues to grow, with the planned hub expected to secure a lasting home for Scotland’s next generation of rural leaders.