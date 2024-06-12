Scottish young farmers launch campaign to promote inclusivity

Scottish young farmers have launched a new campaign encouraging those working in the industry to promote healthy relationships, kindness and inclusivity.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs' (SAYFC) new campaign 'RESPECT' will be launched at the upcoming Royal Highland Show.

It aims to encourage every young farmer to play their part in contributing to a "safe, inclusive and fun environment for young people".

The initiative, supported by farming charity RSABI, will underline positive role modelling for young farmers, underpinned by education, training and awareness-raising.

As well as promotions at the Royal Highland Show and other events, along with social media activity, the campaign will see the appointment of 'Respect Ambassadors' in every club throughout Scotland.

The initiative will focus on different priority areas through the year, with a focus on training and education.

As well as Mental Health First Aid, First Aid and Suicide Prevention training, young farmers from each club will be offered Alcohol Awareness Training supported by RSABI.

The campaign will also aim to raise awareness of the organisations which can offer specialist help and support to people who have been affected by issues or negative behaviour.

It is hoped that, as well as raising awareness among young farmers, the campaign may also have a wider beneficial impact among people of all ages in the Scottish farming community.

Penny Montgomerie, chief executive of SAYFC said: “This campaign builds on work which has been done by SAYFC over recent years to promote an inclusive and safe environment for our members and the wider community.

"We’re grateful to RSABI for their ongoing support, particularly around promoting positive mental health for young people in the industry.

"We look forward to working closely with them on the RESPECT campaign to provide 150 young farmers across Scotland with alcohol awareness training.”

RSABI provides free emotional, practical, and financial support to people involved in Scottish agriculture.

Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 or through a confidential webchat service.