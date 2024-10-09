Scottish young farmers share mental health message with hay bale art

Vibrant displays of bale art are appearing in fields throughout Scotland as part of a rural mental health initiative by young farmers.

The colourful bale art works have been created by Scottish YFCs in support of the #KeepTalking campaign run by farming charity RSABI.

The aim of the campaign is to remind people in the Scottish agricultural community about the importance of looking out for each other.

With designs ranging from tractors and farm animals to teletubbies and minions, there is a huge variety of straw bale artwork now in place.

Every bale art display also includes a banner with the #KeepTalking message.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said the effort by young farmers was 'absolutely incredible' this year.

“We are so touched and grateful for all the trouble the young farmers have gone to – the results are simply outstanding," she added.

“The bale art will also serve as a powerful reminder to farming and crofting families to look out for others and look after their own mental health.”

She said that the industry had a poor track record for mental health and suicide, but there were 'many excellent steps' being taken to improve this.

“We are proud to work closely with Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) on a range of initiatives including the RESPECT campaign which is seeing RESPECT ambassadors appointed in every club.

"We are also pleased to be providing training, including Mental Health First Aid, Suicide Prevention and Alcohol Awareness, to SAYFC club members.”

Penny Montgomerie, chief executive of SAYFC, congratulated clubs around the country for their bale artwork.

“The bale artwork which has appeared around the country is a great example of all that is wonderful about our membership and the aims of SAYFC and a fantastic example of teamwork, community spirit, innovation and talent.

“We are delighted that everyone has risen to the challenge of getting RSABI’s #KeepTalking message."

RSABI offers support via a confidential service. It can be reached via a 24/7 freephone Helpline number – 0808 1234 555 – or via live webchat.