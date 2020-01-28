Search begins for best product made using Scotch PGI

Products must be sourced from livestock-born, reared and processed in Scotland

The search has begun for the best product made using Scotch PGI meat as part of an annual event which recognises the work and passion of the country's top producers.

The initiative celebrates those who have brought innovative Scotch products to market to improve consumer choice and value for money.

Sponsored by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), the winner of the Scotch Brand Product of the Year will be unveiled on 21 May.

The category is an opportunity for the people, brands and businesses retailing Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork to showcase the quality, innovation and creativity in their products.







McCaskie Butchers in Wemyss Bay won Scotch Brand Product of the Year last year for their McCaskie Unsmoked Back Bacon using Specially Selected Pork.

Lesley Cameron, Director of Marketing at QMS, said: “We look forward to awarding another exceptional product from a business that is proud to retail Scotch brand products with a commitment to quality.”

For products to qualify they must be made from Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI or Specially Selected Pork, be quality assured and, as part of this, have been sourced from livestock-born, reared and processed in Scotland.

Products can range from roasts, steaks and products which have a 100% meat content to products which use Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI or Specially Selected Pork as ingredients.

Products using Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Beef PGI and Specially Selected Pork as an ingredient must contain a minimum meat content of 25%.

The Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Thursday 21 May.

Entries for the awards are now open and close on Friday 14 February.