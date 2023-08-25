Search begins for Wales' Dairy Stockperson of the Year

The search for Wales' Dairy Stockperson of the Year has launched, seeking to champion dedicated dairy stock managers.

The award, now in its tenth year, aims to champion 'dedicated, committed and enthusiastic' dairy stock managers from across Wales.

It puts a spotlight on the role that a good dairy stockperson plays in a successful dairy enterprise and the Welsh dairy industry as a whole.

Farmers will be judged on their care and management of the herd, the breeding programme, their handling skills, their involvement in the dairy enterprise and their knowledge of the dairy industry in Wales.

Jonathan Wilkinson, NFU Cymru dairy board chairman said: “As a dairy farmer, I am very passionate about the agricultural industry and championing those individuals who go the extra mile to ensure they have happy, healthy cows is important.

“I would urge you all to nominate a dairy farmer or manager in your area who you believe deserves to be recognised for their work within the industry.”

The closing date for entries is 25 September and the winner will be announced at this year’s Welsh Dairy Show at the United Counties Showground, Carmarthen, on 24 October 2023.

Rhys Williams, NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Group Secretary for Llandeilo, who will be judging on behalf of NFU Mutual this year, said the quality of stockmanship was a major factor in determining the success of dairy enterprises.

"We have some superb stockpeople involved in the dairy industry in Wales and I am confident that this will be a keenly contested competition."

This year’s winner will receive £500 and a Welsh slate engraved cheese board.