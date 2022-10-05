Search for dairy's rising stars as 2023 student competition launches

The search for the dairy sector's rising stars is on as the annual Dairy Student of the Year Award launches for 2023.

The competition is run by the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) and sets out to identify some of the dairy industry's rising stars and new entrants.

It is designed to reflect real life challenges seen on dairy farms and wider policy issues facing the sector.

The prestigious award is open to entrants studying at universities and colleges across the UK.

As well as a £750 cash prize, the winner also secures a six-month paid placement with award sponsor Mole Valley Farmers.

RABDF chairman Di Wastenage and vice chair Robert Craig join the judging panel this year, along with Mole Valley Farmers' James Hague and Chloe Cross from Kite Consulting.

Di Wastenage said the competition had become distinguished across the dairy industry due to the high calibre of students entering each year.

"The optimism and enthusiasm towards the industry is clear to see from the applicants and is encouraging for the sector's future success.

"We look forward to receiving this year's entries to see the applicant's suggestions as they respond to a practical case study scenario."

Jack Cordery, CEO of Mole Valley Farmers, added: "It is crucial that we encourage, develop and promote high calibre people entering the industry.

"We need young people who understand and can work to develop innovative and practical solutions to the technical and management challenges of modern dairy farming.

"This is more important than ever, as we need to not only help our farmers in terms of productivity and profitability, but now increasingly with the challenge of sustainability at the forefront of our thinking. "

To enter, university and college course leaders must nominate applicants for the award by emailing rosiebradbury@rabdf.co.uk with the nominee's details.

Students entering the award must then prepare an essay response to a case study, which has been put together by Kite Consulting and reflects real-life farming challenges.

Essays must be submitted by 4 November, after which a panel of judges will choose six finalists to join them for a formal interview and presentation at The Farmers Club in London on 9 December.

Presentations must outline how the dairy industry might need to change to meet the challenges of the future.