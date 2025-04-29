Search gets underway for Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2025

The search for the 2025 Wales Woman Farmer of the Year has launched, aiming to honour the outstanding contribution of women to Welsh agriculture.

Now in its 27th year, the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual award aims to celebrate the vital role women play in farming and rural life.

The winner will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl, with the award set to be presented at the Royal Welsh Show on 24 July.

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader, a previous recipient of the title and one of this year’s judges, explains more.

“The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award is there to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life.

"Over the past 27 years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry.

"We look forward to receiving applications for the 2025 title and celebrating this great award.”

Fellow judge Heather Holgate, NFU Cymru Group Secretary said: “For generations women have played a crucial role in Welsh agriculture, from running farm businesses to leading diversification enterprises to increase farm income.

"We hope the award inspires other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future."

To enter or nominate someone for the award, visit the NFU Cymru website or contact their office at 01982 554200 or email nfu.cymru@nfu.org.uk.

The deadline for entries is 30 May 2025.