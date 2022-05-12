Search is on for Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2022

NFU Cymru has again begun the search for the Wales Woman Farmer of the Year after a break of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now looking for its 24th winner, the jointly-run NFU Cymru-NFU Mutual Wales competition aims to celebrate the contribution of women in the farming industry.

The winner of this year's Wales Woman Farmer of the Year award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl.

The closing date for the competition is 13 June 2022, and the award will be presented on 21 July at the Royal Welsh Show.

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader is a former winner of the award and she will be one of this year’s judges.

She said the award was there to champion the contribution that women made to farming businesses and wider rural life.

"Over the years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry. We look forward to receiving applications."

Gwenllian Jones, NFU Cymru & NFU Mutual Group Secretary, who will also be judging, said there had been a rise in the number of women farmers in the industry.

"We are proud to recognise the critical role women play in Welsh agriculture and hope that this award will inspire other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future.”

Those interested in entering, or who knows someone worthy of a nomination, are being told to visit the NFU Cymru website to download an application form.

Alternatively, they can contact the NFU Cymru office by telephoning 01982 554200 or emailing clare.williams@nfu.org.uk.