Search is on for Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2023

The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award has launched to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life.

In what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, Wales’ farming heroines often don’t get the full recognition they deserve.

But the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year competition, now in its 25th year, aims to change that by celebrating the contribution of women in the farming industry.

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader, a winner of the award who will be one of this year’s judges, said: "Over the past 25 years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry.

"We look forward to receiving applications for the 2023 title and celebrating the 25th anniversary of this great award.”

The winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl.

The closing date for the competition is Monday 29th May 2023.

The award will be presented on 27 July on the NFU Cymru stand at the Royal Welsh Show.

Lona Davies, NFU Cymru & NFU Mutual group secretary, who will be judging said: "For generations women have played a crucial role in Welsh agriculture, from running farm businesses to leading diversification enterprises to increase farm income and NFU Mutual is proud to support this award.

"We hope the award inspires other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future."

If you are interested in entering, or know someone who you think is worthy of a nomination, visit the NFU Cymru website or contact the NFU Cymru office by telephoning 01982 554200 or emailing clare.williams@nfu.org.uk.