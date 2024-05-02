Search is on for Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2024

Nominations are needed for the annual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year award which celebrates the contribution of women in the farming industry.

Now in its 26th winner, the jointly-run NFU Cymru-NFU Mutual Wales competition puts a focus on women and what they do for farming businesses and wider rural life.

The winner of this year's Wales Woman Farmer of the Year award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl.

The closing date for the competition is 27 May 2024, and the award will be presented on 25 July at the Royal Welsh Show.

NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader is a former winner of the award and she will be one of this year’s judges.

She said the award was there to champion the contribution that women made to farming businesses and wider rural life.

"Over the past 25 years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry, and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2024 title and celebrating this great award.”

Heather Holgate, NFU Cymru & NFU Mutual Group Secretary, who will also be judging, said: "For generations women have played a crucial role in Welsh agriculture.

"We hope the award inspires other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future."

Those interested in entering, or who knows someone worthy of a nomination, are being told to visit the NFU Cymru website to download an application form.

Alternatively, they can contact the NFU Cymru office by telephoning 01982 554200 or emailing clare.williams@nfu.org.uk.