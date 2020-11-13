Search warrant uncovers 50 stolen farm tools and machines

More than 50 stolen agricultural tools and machinery were recovered at a property in Sussex following a police search warrant.

Police officers from the Prevention Enforcement Team (PET) executed the warrant at a property in Cross-in-Hand on 27 October.

At the address, dozens of suspected stolen items were found including chainsaws, lawn mowers, trimmers, leaf blowers and an industrial wood chipper.

A tractor, quad bike, mini digger, caravan and a trailer were also recovered.

A number of the items have already been matched to reports of crime and their rightful owners have been contacted.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing focus by the force to tackle those responsible for thefts on farms.

DCI Alasdair Henry, Wealden district commander, said enquiries were ongoing to establish who the other items belong to.

"This warrant is the culmination of extensive work by officers investigating burglaries and thefts of tools and machinery from farms in the rural areas of north Wealden as part of Operation Atlanta.

"This operation has helped us develop intelligence on criminals operating across Sussex and the wider south east region."

He said theft of power tools and machinery had a devastating financial and emotional impact on farmers as it often affected their jobs and livelihoods.

“To recover more than 50 tools and machinery was a fantastic result and we are in touch with many of the rightful owners to get these items returned to them in due course.

“Our work continues now to find those people responsible for these crimes and hold them accountable for their actions,” he said.

Farmers have been urged by Suffolk Police to take photographs and note down details and serial numbers of their high-value items.

Anyone who may have any other information that could help is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 247 of 27/10.