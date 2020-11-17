Seasonal farm work rules updated to avoid turkey shortage

Seasonal farm workers arriving to carry out vital work ahead of Christmas will now be able to work as soon as they arrive, the government has confirmed.

Poultry workers arriving from abroad will be able to work during their 14-day quarantine period from 4am on 17 November.

However, they will still be required to self-isolate from the general public, the government said as part of the temporary measures published today.

To avoid spreading Covid-19, they will be required to form ‘cohorts’ meaning they only live and work with a select group of the same workers during their stay and they do not mix with other employees.

It comes as turkey producers issued a stark warning that the Christmas supply could collapse without an urgent exemption for non-UK seasonal poultry workers.

The British Poultry Council (BPC) said the seasonal turkey sector could not survive without non-UK labour.

Each year around 5,500 seasonal workers arrive on farms across England to help during the busy festive period.

This includes slaughtering turkeys, a job that demands high-skilled professional labour to ensure animal welfare standards are maintained.

Defra Secretary George Eustice said: “It’s essential that farmers and food producers get the support that they need at this busy time of year, so it is good news that seasonal workers will be able to get straight to work once they arrive in the country.

"The run-up to Christmas is particularly important for farmers and food producers who need more workers on their farms to meet the festive demand.”

What are the temporary measures?

Non-UK seasonal workers will be able to work during their 14-day quarantine period from 4am on 17 November.

But they will be required to comply with a number of measures, including:

• Self-isolating away from the general public for the first 14 days – workers will stay in their work/accommodation bubbles with food and other required goods delivered to them by their employer

• Cohorting – workers will be placed in groups with whom they will live and work, without mixing with other workers, throughout their stay, to contain any potential positive contacts

• Covid-secure guidance – workers and employers will be provided with clear and translated guidance jointly developed by Defra and PHE.

• Time limit – all seasonal poultry workers are required to leave England by 31 December 2020, at which point the exemption will no longer be in force.