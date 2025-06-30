Secluded hill farm hits market after century in one family's hands

A rare opportunity has emerged to buy a private, 325-acre Mid Wales upland farm that’s been in the same family for a century.

The property has been in the Botwood family for 100 years and is now being sold by Lucy Botwood following the death of her parents.

It includes a two-bedroom farmhouse in need of modernisation, a range of traditional and modern farm buildings, and a mix of permanent pasture, rough grazing and woodland.

Peter Willcock of Halls, who is handling the sale, said: “The sale of Custogian provides an increasingly rare opportunity to purchase a productive livestock rearing farm, with potential for further improvement, in a secluded, private location.”

Situated in a completely private setting, the farm boasts sweeping views across the surrounding countryside. The farmhouse and buildings lie at the centre of the holding and are accessed via a hardcored track.

The traditional stone farmhouse includes an entrance hall, living room and kitchen with a solid fuel Rayburn on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

(Photo: Halls)

It is served by mains electricity, a private water supply, a private drainage system and oil-fired central heating, though it is currently not connected to broadband.

Farm buildings include a three-bay sheep shed, lean-to garage, block and GI range, lean-to calf shed, three-bay Dutch barn, and a sheep handling system with a dipping bath.

Ranging in elevation between 406 and 424 metres, the land lies within a ring fence and benefits from natural water sources.

Tenders must be submitted to Halls’ Shrewsbury office by 5pm on Wednesday, 30 July, either by post or email.