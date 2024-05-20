Secluded livestock farm in Scottish Borders launched to market

Grey Peel, a secluded livestock farm in the Scottish Borders extending to about 138 acres, has come to market for offers over £1.9 million.

Property agency GSC Grays, which is selling the farm, says the property includes a range of modern farm buildings ideal for livestock and storage.

The land includes 79 acres of pasture, 14 acres of rough grazing and 39 acres of mixed, amenity woodland and glens.

The farm is in-hand and provides quality grazing and grass crops for conservation, GSC Grays explains.

In recent years, Grey Peel has been successful in producing high-quality pedigree Texel sheep stock.

Farming needs are well supported in the area with numerous agricultural suppliers, grain merchants, contractors, and engineers.

Livestock markets are held regularly at Newtown St Boswells, Wooler, Longtown and Hexham.

The land nestles between two glens with the Grey Peel Burn running along the north boundary and the Black Burn running along the southern boundary.

James Denne, farm property agent at GSC Grays, explains more: "Grey Peel is a delightfully secluded Scottish Borders farm with a superb main house, farm cottage and fabulous views to the English border.

"Set within the stunning and diverse countryside of the Borders, Grey Peel offers a wonderful lifestyle property."

The large country house, approached by a private Beech lined tarmac drive, has been restored and rebuilt by the present owners who have resided in the property since 2002, GSC Grays says.

The main house has five principal reception rooms and five bathrooms and has period features such as, stone staircases, original antique oak doors, and fireplaces.

Grey Peel is on the market with GSC Grays for a guide price of offers over £1,900,000.