Second activist attempt this month sparks warning to egg producers

Egg producers have been warned to tighten security after a second reported attempt this month by animal activists to access a laying farm.

The latest incident occurred at a laying unit in Shropshire, where individuals were detected on site after attempting to gain entry.

Those involved were picked up by the farm’s remote security system before being challenged by the farmer, with their behaviour described as “extremely brazen”.

The alert, circulated within the industry, said this was the second report in the same month involving attempts to access laying farms, raising concerns about an emerging pattern of activity.

It suggested that increased publicity around a potential cage ban may be acting as a trigger, with individuals seeking media attention.

Industry warnings have stressed that unauthorised access to poultry units carries serious implications beyond trespass, including risks to biosecurity, animal welfare and farm safety.

Guidance issued to producers highlights that following such incidents, farms may be contacted by bodies including RSPCA Assured or the Lion Code of Practice, as well as by local or national media.

In some cases, assurance schemes may place a site “on hold pending an audit”, meaning eggs cannot be marketed under the relevant scheme until corrective action has been taken and evidence provided.

However, the guidance notes this is not the outcome in the majority of cases and advises producers to work closely with their packer, who may be able to provide support through the process.

It also acknowledges that incidents involving filming or unauthorised access can be highly stressful for those involved, with support available from packers, trade associations and farming charities.

Producers are being reminded of the importance of preparedness, including being able to provide an exact farm location, for example using tools such as what3words, should emergency or enforcement services be required.

“All producers are urged to remain extra vigilant and review security and monitoring procedures,” the alert said.

The latest report was confirmed on the same day it was circulated, reinforcing concerns within the sector that further incidents could follow unless vigilance is increased.