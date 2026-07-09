Second-hand machinery demand drives 85% sales jump at Cheffins

Demand for second-hand farm machinery has surged, with Cheffins reporting £23 million-worth of sales in Q2 as farmers continued to invest in used kit ahead of harvest.

The auctioneer said sales were up 85% on the previous quarter and 30% higher than the same period last year, with demand remaining strong across its Cambridge Machinery Sales, April Vintage Auction and on-farm auctions.

A total of 11,741 lots were offered during the quarter, compared with 4,800 in Q1, while the average lot price rose from £6,966 to £8,459.

Charles Wadsley, Senior Director at Cheffins, said farmers were still investing in machinery, but many were choosing high-quality second-hand equipment rather than buying new.

He said: “Demand for direct-from-farm machinery has remained exceptionally strong at both our monthly collective sales and on-site auctions.

“Farmers continue to invest in machinery, but many are opting for high-quality second-hand equipment rather than buying new.”

Cheffins said growth was led by on-site auctions, which generated £11.3m during the quarter, compared with £3.5m in Q2 2025 despite fewer sales being held.

The Cambridge Monthly Machinery Sales generated £9.45m, while the April Vintage Sale added a further £2.3m.

Mr Wadsley said the rise in sales and higher average lot values reflected buyers investing ahead of harvest.

He added: “We've conducted sales across the country, from Devon to Northumberland, ranging from timed online auctions through to major full farm dispersal sales, including significant instructions on behalf of Velcourt.”

Overseas demand also remained strong, with 158 pieces of machinery exported during the quarter, including 102 tractors and four combine harvesters.

Machinery was sent to several European markets, with John Deere accounting for 47 of the exported tractors.

The highest price of the quarter was £257,000 for a 2023 Fendt 942 Vario Profi+ tractor at a timed online auction in Bedfordshire.

Other leading lots included a 2022 Claas Trion 720 Terra Trac combine harvester, which sold for £187,000 in Somerset, and a 2018 New Holland CR9.90 combine harvester, which made £160,000 at a live sale in Devon.

A 2018 Bateman RB35 self-propelled sprayer sold for £136,000 in Oxfordshire, while a 2024 JCB Fastrac 4220 Icon tractor made £135,000 in Buckinghamshire.

Cheffins said the third quarter would include a series of on-site auctions, including a major post-harvest auction on behalf of Velcourt across six sites nationally.

Other upcoming sales include the July Vintage Sale, potato grading equipment for ARFCo, modern machinery in Durham and slurry and digestate contracting equipment in Northamptonshire.

Further auctions are also planned in Hampshire, Essex and Hertfordshire.

Mr Wadsley said the agricultural sector continued to face uncertainty, including changing grant funding and questions over this year’s harvest after difficult weather.

He said: “Despite this, farmers remain willing to invest where they see value, and quality second-hand machinery continues to represent an attractive alternative to purchasing new.”

Around half of Cheffins’ forthcoming auctions are full dispersal sales, with some farmers retiring or leaving the industry.

However, Mr Wadsley said many other sales reflected farmers restructuring, changing direction or releasing capital while continuing to invest in their businesses.

He added: “Demand remains resilient, particularly for well-maintained machinery with a clear provenance and we expect this trend to continue through the remainder of the year.”