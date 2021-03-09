Second round of Green Recovery Challenge Fund opens

The second round of the government's £40 million Green Recovery Challenge Fund has opened for applications.

Grants of up to £2 million each are now available to help the UK create and retain jobs while restoring nature and tackling climate change.

Projects must contribute to nature conservation and restoration, and nature-based solutions with a particular focus on climate change mitigation.

Almost £40 million was awarded to 68 projects during the fund's first round in November 2020.

The projects will also support conservation work and help to improve education about the environment.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: "In the first round, we awarded grants across a broad variety of environmental projects, ranging from planting trees and restoring peatlands.

"I encourage more organisations to apply so we can continue to make a real difference."

For grants of over £250,000, applicants must submit an expression of interest by 22 March and if successful will be invited to submit a full application.

The deadline for applications under £250,000 is 14 April.

The fund will be delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England, the Forestry Commission and the Environment Agency.