Second round of slurry infrastructure grants to open shortly

Farmers in England will soon be able to apply for new slurry infrastructure grants this autumn, ranging between £25,000 and £250,000.

The second round of Defra's slurry infrastructure grant scheme will open shortly for round two, after £34m was announced in April for round one.

First announced in November 2022, the scheme aims to help farmers overcome current financial barriers to investing in slurry storage.

The government recently confirmed £147m for two further, larger rounds of slurry grants, which will open for application in autumn 2023 and 2024.

Grants will go toward the cost of building, replacing or expanding slurry storage to achieve six months capacity.

The scheme is open for farmers in England only, offering 50% match funding between £25,000 and £250,000.

The National Pig Association (NPA), which is involved in the discussions, said: "The finishing touches are being made to the details of the autumn round. An announcement is expected soon."

There will also be £21m for two further rounds of best available slurry management equipment, offered as part of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund.

The next round will open in early 2024.