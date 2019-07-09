Second round of Small Grants scheme opens

Grants are available for all farm types, including livestock, horticulture and arable businesses

Farm businesses can now apply for grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 to help them invest in new and innovative technology.

The second round of funding for the Countryside Productivity Small Grants scheme has opened today (9 July) for applications.

For this round, 26 new items have been added to the list of equipment available, including chlorophyll meters, which instantly measure the chlorophyll content of a plant leaf.

Another new item is the portable ammonia analyser, which can be used to check the levels of ammonia in farm buildings.







Farmers and rural businesses will have eight weeks to submit an application for the funding.

Grants are available for all farm types, including livestock, horticulture and arable businesses, with a total pot of £15 million available to fund investments in new technology.

It follows the first round of funding in 2018 when £15 million was awarded to successful applicants.

Farming Minister Robert Goodwill said the small grants scheme proved is 'popular' because it gives farmers access to equipment that can deliver 'quick and tangible improvements'.

“This isn’t just about increasing yields; it’s also about using the best tools and equipment that can improve animal welfare and the environment, such as monitoring the levels of nitrogen in crops.

“As we leave the EU we want more farmers to be able to invest in this kind of technology that can boost the bottom line and make a real difference,” he said.

Defra is developing plans for a third £15 million funding round in 2020.