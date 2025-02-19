Security alert for farmers after thieves raid two agrochemical stores

A security alert has been issued for farmers and growers after well-organised thieves raided two agrochemical stores in Bedfordshire and Norfolk.

Ahead of the spring application season, farmers and distributors of plant protection products (PPPs) are being urged to guard against criminals seeking to raid secure storage facilities.

The Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC) is warning farmers to be wary if offered PPPs for sale from unknown or suspicious sources following the break-ins.

Thieves used tools to cut through fencing and buildings, gaining access to PPP storage units before stealing significant quantities of valuable products.

The UK’s agri-supply trade association said that agronomy firms and farms should be on high alert for the risk of further thefts in these areas as well as throughout the country.

Farming businesses should also consider reviewing their security arrangements, the association said.

AIC's head of crop protection, Hazel Doonan, said: "In light of these thefts, businesses which store professional plant protection products may wish to check that own their security measures are sufficiently robust.

"Farmers and growers are reminded to only purchase PPPs from reputable suppliers. A professional PPP supplier must employ a member of the BASIS professional register to give advice on professional PPP use.

"Using PPPs that are of unknown provenance can risk business reputation, the acceptance of end produce treated with the product, farm assurance status, and even prosecution."

Farmers suspicious of any products being offered for sale should contact the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) by emailing CRDEnforcement@hse.gov.uk.