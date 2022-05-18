Seed potato kits sent to 46,000 Ukrainians to ramp up food production

The UN has distributed seed potato kits to over 17,000 households across Ukraine as part of efforts to plant food in time for the next harvesting season.

The recipients of the kits, issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), are mainly farmers, smallholders and rural families involved in backyard farming.

They were sent to safeguard the country's food security, as well as the livelihoods of vulnerable rural families as Russia's invasion continues.

Around 17,700 households - representing 46,000 people - from ten of Ukraine's regions, called oblasts, will receive the kits.

Pierre Vauthier, FAO Ukraine Designated Responsible Officer, said it was 'absolutely crucial' to help farmers in Ukraine.

"Agriculture is one of Ukraine’s major sectors and is important for the country’s food security," he said.

"It is also a key source of income for the 12.6 million people who live in rural areas, who make up almost a third of the country’s population.”

In total, 862 tonnes of seed potatoes have been delivered to those in need over the last weeks.

Distribution was achieved in time for the spring potato sowing campaign to ensure that this nutritious food source can be harvested in September.

Each family or household - consisting on average of 2.6 people - receives a kit with 50 kilograms of seed potatoes with an expected yield of about 600kg of potatoes.

These may be stored for many months for later consumption, used for the following planting seasons or sold to local markets.