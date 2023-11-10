Self-employed stockman, 26, commended for his YFC advocacy

A 26-year-old self-employed stockman from Newquay has been awarded the Heart of YFC Award for his advocacy for Young Farmers' Clubs.

More than 1,700 people cast their vote for who they wanted to win the award out of the five shortlisted finalists.

It was part of NFYFC’s annual YFC Achiever Awards, which recognises the achievements of members during the previous membership year.

This year, Cornish young farmer Tom Retallick, who has just completed a year as the County Chair for the Cornwall Federation, won the Heart of YFC Award.

The judges were impressed with how much Tom has been an advocate for YFC, since he joined the organisation 12 years ago.

Most recently, he organised Cornwall YFC’s WotNot fundraising challenge, where 50 members embarked on a 100-mile journey across Scotland in just five days.

The event raised an impressive £17,000 for three local charities.

Tom said: “I feel very proud and privileged to have been awarded the Heart of YFC Award. Being voted for by the members makes it extra special and shows their appreciation for all the tireless work that is done.

“I truly love every aspect of YFC, and I look forward to continuing to promote our federation and the opportunities that it has to offer.”

The YFC Achiever Awards, which were first launched in 2020, are a way of recognising and rewarding members of YFCs for the work they do.

NFYFC’s President Nigel Owens was among the judging panel who helped to shortlist the five nominees for the Heart of YFC Award.

He said: “YFCs across England and Wales provide excellent opportunities for rural young people and it’s clear to see that our winners have grabbed those opportunities with both hands.

“They are using the skills and connections made in YFC to forge exciting businesses, to support their rural communities, to run efficient clubs and counties, and to mentor others to be their best.

"I feel very fortunate to have experienced YFC as a member of Llanarthne YFC in Wales, which also gave me skills and confidence that I have used throughout my life.”