Senedd backs sweeping climate and farm reforms in 'historic' Welsh vote

Wales has pushed ahead with sweeping climate and agriculture reforms as the Senedd approved regulations ministers describe as a “historic” turning point for the nation's environment and its farmers.

The measures, passed earlier this week, are described by ministers as a major advance in Wales’ response to the climate and nature crises, reshaping agricultural support while tightening the legal framework for emissions reduction.

The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, who holds responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, called the moment “historic for the Welsh environment”.

Wales has already cut its emissions by more than a third since 1990. Under the new legislation, the fourth carbon budget is now set at a 73% reduction, while the third must be achieved entirely through domestic action — a move the government says demonstrates its determination to stay on course despite shifting political signals elsewhere in the UK.

Irranca-Davies said that “while others retreat from climate commitments, Wales is staying the course”, arguing that the regulations “deliver the opposite: cheaper bills, cleaner air, new green jobs, and a safer, more secure Wales”.

The agriculture regulations, meanwhile, complete seven years of policy development and clear the final hurdle for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) to launch in January.

Ministers say the scheme will give farmers greater stability and support as they adapt their businesses to be more resilient, productive and sustainable — though some in the sector have previously voiced concerns about the practical and financial implications of meeting new requirements.

Some farm groups have welcomed the clarity provided after years of consultation, while others argue the scheme may still present challenges for upland and mixed farms.

The Deputy First Minister emphasised that the reforms are intended to “forge a new partnership with Welsh farmers” that safeguards both livelihoods and landscapes.

Recent flooding in Monmouth and other parts of Wales was cited as a reminder of the “real and present danger” posed by climate change. Irranca-Davies argued that failure to act would mean “higher energy bills, more extreme weather, and an uncertain future for our children”.

The SFS is designed to promote sustainable food production while contributing to wider environmental goals. Ministers say it aims to foster a “thriving, confident agriculture industry built around innovation and growth”.

Officials have been touring the country to discuss the scheme with farmers, and the Deputy First Minister reported “very positive” feedback, with many producers preparing for its rollout — although others are still assessing what the changes will mean for their individual businesses.

Opposition Members have previously warned that the transition could place pressure on already stretched rural businesses, particularly during the early years of adaptation. He encouraged those “yet to look into the scheme to do so as soon as possible”.

He added that the outcome of this week's votes “protects our communities, supports our farmers, and delivers hope for current and future generations”.