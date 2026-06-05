Seven farm deaths in seven weeks spark safety warning

Farm safety warnings have intensified after seven deaths were recorded across agriculture in just seven weeks.

The figures were highlighted by Sarah Stephens, NFU Farm Safety and Transport Adviser, following the start of the Health and Safety Executive’s new reporting year for fatal notifications on 1 April.

The NFU said agriculture has averaged one fatality a week during the first seven weeks of the reporting year.

If that rate continues, 2026 could become one of the worst years for farm deaths in decades.

Ms Stephens said the fatalities remain subject to HSE review, but there is currently nothing to suggest they were not linked to agricultural work.

The deaths involved a range of causes, underlining that no farm task should ever be treated as risk-free.

The NFU is urging farmers and workers to follow its Take 5, Stay Alive message by pausing before starting any job, however familiar it may seem.

Taking five minutes gives people time to assess risks, check changing conditions and consider the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone involved.

The union said farm accidents can have devastating consequences far beyond the immediate incident.

Families, colleagues and wider rural communities can all be affected, with the emotional and psychological impact often lasting long after the event.

There can also be significant financial costs for farm businesses.

HSE inspections can cost around £188 per hour, while prosecutions, legal fees and fines can run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Businesses may also face higher insurance premiums, repair bills, replacement costs and the need to hire extra labour to cover delayed work.

Serious injuries can require long-term care, adaptations to homes or changes to working arrangements.

The NFU said the true physical, emotional and financial cost of farm accidents can never be fully measured.

It warned that taking time to identify hazards, challenge unsafe practices and put proper controls in place remains one of the most important steps any farm business can take.