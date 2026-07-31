Seven stolen cattle recovered as second arrest made

Seven cattle stolen from near Ripley, North Yorkshire have been found fit and well, while police have made a second arrest in the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police said five of the animals had been returned to their owners, with two still undergoing identification checks.

The cattle were recovered following their theft from the Ripley area on Sunday night (26 July).

Police said the owners were extremely grateful to have the animals back.

A man in his 30s from West Yorkshire was arrested on Wednesday night (29 July) on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released on conditional bail, including restrictions on entering North Yorkshire except for specified reasons.

A second arrest was made on Thursday afternoon. A 70-year-old man was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal and remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

North Yorkshire Police said livestock theft could have a serious impact on farming businesses and rural communities.

“Livestock theft is far more than a property crime,” the force said. “For many farmers, their animals represent years of hard work, investment and dedication.”

The first arrest was made by a sergeant from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, which marks its 10th anniversary this year. The specialist team works with farmers, landowners and neighbouring forces to tackle crime across rural areas.

Police thanked those who had shared information and supported the investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing under reference 12260143621.