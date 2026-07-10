Seven tractors damaged after suspected shooting at dealership

Seven tractors at a Raglan machinery dealership had their windscreens damaged after reports of shooting noises in the early hours, Gwent Police has confirmed.

Officers received a report of “shooting noises” outside an address on Cuckoos Row, near Raglan, Monmouthshire, at around 1.55am on Thursday 9 July.

A heavy police presence has since been reported in the Tregare and Raglan area.

Gwent Police said an upstairs window at a nearby property was reportedly damaged during the incident.

Seven tractors parked at a nearby business also suffered windscreen damage.

The incident is understood to have involved a tractor dealership in the Raglan area.

Police enquiries are continuing.

The damage is likely to cause concern among local farming and machinery businesses, with tractors and agricultural equipment representing significant investment for rural firms.