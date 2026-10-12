Seven-year-old Cocker Spaniel missing after Hampshire farm theft

Missing Cocker Spaniel Lolly was inside a livestock trailer stolen from a farm in Droxford (Photo: Hampshire Constabulary)

Police are appealing for help to find a seven-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Lolly after a livestock trailer containing her was stolen from a Hampshire farm.

The brown Cocker Spaniel was inside an Ifor Williams TA510 livestock trailer when it was taken from a farm on Stoke Wood Lane in Droxford.

The theft happened between 9pm on Tuesday, 6 October, and 4am on Wednesday, 7 October.

According to Hampshire Police, the stolen trailer was displaying a registration ending in PPK.

Officers have released a photograph of Lolly in the hope that someone may recognise her or provide information about her whereabouts.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police said: “We are issuing an image of Lolly, as part of our ongoing investigation into this incident.”

Police are urging anyone who has seen Lolly or has information about the stolen trailer to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44260491449.