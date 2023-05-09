Seventh tranche of environment scheme now open for NI farmers

A Northern Irish agri-environmental scheme which aims to protect biodiversity and mitigate against climate change has opened once again for applications.

The Higher Level of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) tranche seven supports farmers to implement environmentally beneficial actions and works on their land.

The scheme, which opened on 5 May, issues annual payments to help with bringing the province's most important environmental sites under favourable management.

Agreements usually involve payment for implementing a particular grazing regime, and can include other measures such as scrub, bracken or rush control.

The seventh tranche is open for applications until 19 May.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said: "EFS Higher Level provides payments to help bring the most important sites under favourable management.

"To check if land is eligible, applicants should log on to the DAERA Online Services, under the Environmental Farming Scheme application, and view which fields are categorised as either Higher or Wider Level.

"Only those businesses with eligible ‘Higher’ fields will be able to submit an EFS Higher application," the department explained.

Farmers that currently hold an active Tranche 2 Higher Agreement which will end on 31 December 2023 are also eligible to reapply to Tranche 7.

"If you wish to continue to claim for EFS Higher payments after that date, you must re-apply to the Scheme," DAERA said.

Applications for tranche 7 EFS Higher must be submitted online before midnight on Friday 19 May 2023.