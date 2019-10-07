Several sheep killed after trailer overturns

Several sheep have died after a livestock trailer overturned on the A30 in Devon (Photo: Alliance Roads Policing Team/Twitter)

Several sheep have been killed after the trailer transporting them overturned on the A30 in Devon.

The incident happened at 10:20am on Saturday morning (5 October) on the A30 westbound near Honiton.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that 'several sheep' were killed or injured.

The Alliance Roads Policing Team said: “Several sheep killed and injured. Please drive slowly with trailers.”







The overturned trailer left the road partially blocked.

The police attended and closed one lane, which reopened at around 1.30pm.

Numerous road incidents involving livestock trailers have occurred in the recent past.

Firefighters rescued 39 cattle from an overturned articulated lorry in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, in January this year.

Last year, a lorry carrying 600 live turkeys overturned in Norfolk, causing significant delays and an oil spillage.