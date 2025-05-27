Severn Trent donates bowsers to boost farms hit by dry conditions

Severn Trent has launched a new initiative aimed at helping livestock farmers bolster their water storage capacity during increasingly dry conditions.

The water company is donating fully functional, retired bowsers to farms as part of a wider effort to improve agricultural resilience and reduce pressure on mains supplies.

With this spring reported as the driest on record, Severn Trent said the need for reliable on-farm water storage has become more critical than ever.

“By donating these bowsers, we are helping farmers prepare for peak water demands and safeguard their livestock during challenging dry spells,” a spokesperson said.

The scheme will initially be rolled out in Shropshire—an area with a high density of livestock operations—before being expanded to other counties including Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire, and Herefordshire.

Eligible applicants must operate within the Severn Trent catchment area and run a dairy farm, hatchery, poultry shed, or beef/pig unit.

Successful applicants will be given collection details from a nearby Severn Trent site.

This giveaway forms part of Severn Trent’s broader commitment to improving water quality, building environmental resilience, and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

“If you know someone who could benefit from this initiative, please share this,” the company urged. “Let’s work together to build a sustainable future for UK agriculture.”

Livestock farmers based in Shropshire can register their interest by emailing envengagement@severntrent.co.uk before 6 June 2025.