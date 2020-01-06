Severn Trent evironmental grant scheme extended

To be eligible for funding, farms must be within a Severn Trent target area and must be at least three hectares in size

Severn Trent has opened up its environmental grant scheme applications to farmers who haven’t yet completed projects from last year’s funding round.

The Severn Trent Environmental Protection Scheme (STEPS) supports farmers in making improvements to their farm management and infrastructure, reducing the risk of pollution from their land into local water courses.

Many farmers use the winter as a quieter time to complete STEPS work, but the wet weather has meant over 50% of 2019 projects are not yet finished, according to the water company.

Emma Abbott, Severn Trent agricultural team manager, said: "We want to continue to support and encourage farmers in protecting water quality and streamlining operations.







“So, we hope that this extra flexibility will help them to continue their good work.”

Severn Trent has also given farmers more time to get their grant applications in, extending the deadline until 14 February 2020.

Adam Freer, Severn Trent catchment scientist, said: “As the grants are becoming more competitive, we’d recommend taking time to consider your application now.

“Applications are accepted based on a scoring system, so to make yours more competitive, I’d strongly recommend including a high priority option on your application.

“These will depend on your catchment, but generally include items that help prevent pesticides, nitrates or bacteria from reaching water.

“I’d encourage farmers to get in touch with their local Severn Trent agricultural adviser, to help tailor applications to individual farms,” he added.

The STEPS scheme offers grants of up to a maximum of £5000 per year per farm.

Farms must be located with a Severn Trent priority water catchment area.