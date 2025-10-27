Severn Trent expands environmental grants to reach more farmers

Severn Trent has reopened applications for its popular STEPS environmental protection grants, expanding the scheme to reach more farms than ever before.

The 2025 round offers fresh funding to help farmers improve soil health, protect water quality and adopt sustainable, innovative practices across eligible catchments.

The STEPS programme forms part of Severn Trent’s long-term effort to enhance catchment health and reduce pollution risks across the Midlands and surrounding regions. Over the past decade, it has supported hundreds of projects designed to balance productivity with environmental protection.

Dr Jodie Rettino, Severn Trent’s catchment and biodiversity lead, said the new offer builds on years of successful collaboration with the farming community.

“We’re really proud of the incredible work we’ve done with farmers over the past five years, and we’re excited to launch our new offer,” she said.

“We aim to build on the remarkable progress achieved with farmers, elevate our efforts with refreshed options, and uncover new, innovative opportunities to collaborate with the farming community.”

This year’s STEPS funding supports projects under six key themes, including soil improvement, watercourse protection, precision application, and livestock integration.

Options range from cover crops and low-drift nozzles to watercourse infrastructure, reduced tillage, and precision technology, each designed to improve soil structure, nutrient efficiency, and water quality.

Farmers can also apply for a new innovation option, which allows them to pitch creative ideas through a competitive process developed with local agricultural advisers.

“The innovation options require farmers to consult with their local agricultural adviser as part of a competitive application process where they can pitch alternative ideas to protect and improve water quality,” Dr Rettino explained.

She added that some of the most successful past proposals included non-chemical weeding machinery, low ground pressure tyres, and high-precision application tools.

“By allowing farmers to make suggestions to us, we believe we can get the best improvements to water quality because farmers know their land better than anyone else,” she said.

Alongside the new funding window, Severn Trent will offer continuation payments to eligible farmers who took part in previous rounds of STEPS. The aim is to maintain environmental benefits beyond the initial agreement period.

“Continuation payments for our eligible infield options will ensure as many of our previous STEPS-funded items as possible are continued beyond their existing agreements, ensuring that water quality remains protected for years to come,” Dr Rettino said.

She noted that Severn Trent has already funded over £10 million worth of farm improvements over the past decade, significantly reducing pesticide, nitrate and cryptosporidium losses to watercourses.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this new and improved STEPS programme to further enhance the farmed environment,” she added.

Applications for the 2025 STEPS grants are now open, and farmers are encouraged to speak to their local agricultural adviser to ensure their proposals align with water quality priorities in their area.

Applications close early in 2026, with successful projects expected to begin in spring.